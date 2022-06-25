Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,931.05 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,795.01 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,255.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,726.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

