Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 66,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $595,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $235.25 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

