Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,143,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,098,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,349,000 after acquiring an additional 25,712 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

