Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

