Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,886.3% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 635,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,532,000 after buying an additional 603,600 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NYSE IPG opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

