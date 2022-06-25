Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $292.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $293.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.