Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,756 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 190,435 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $6,482,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

NASDAQ EA opened at $130.20 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.