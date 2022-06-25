Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $112.01 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

