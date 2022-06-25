ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 267,916 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,916 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 16.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NOBL stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.11. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

