ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,663 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,663 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 0.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $23.93 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.