ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,914 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares during the period. Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,890,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after buying an additional 442,597 shares during the period.
SCHD opened at $73.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.
