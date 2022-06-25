ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $86.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.99. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.