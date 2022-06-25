FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FMC. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Shares of FMC opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in FMC by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

