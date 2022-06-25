First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.669 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

FKU opened at $32.37 on Friday. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 549.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.