First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NASDAQ RNSC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) by 209.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

