First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) by 209.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.