First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

RFEM stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $75.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter.

