First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

RFEM stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $75.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter.

