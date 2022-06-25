First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Boosted by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 2.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

