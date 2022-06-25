First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 3.2% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after buying an additional 760,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,730,000 after buying an additional 424,999 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,949,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,893,000 after buying an additional 377,223 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,550,000 after buying an additional 103,043 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

