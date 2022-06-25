First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.293 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDIV traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $51.59. 57,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,203. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $48.98 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 139.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.