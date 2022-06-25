First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:FTXH)

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of FTXH stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.