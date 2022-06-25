First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $22,555,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter.

