First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on June 30th

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.956 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

FEUZ stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) by 564.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,127 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.32% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

