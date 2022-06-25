First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on June 30th

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.809 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of FEMS stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $271,000.

