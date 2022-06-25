First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of FVC stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000.

