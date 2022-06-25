First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $84.98. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

