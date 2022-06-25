First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,402 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.