First Trust Capital Strength ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $71.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

