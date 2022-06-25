First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) to Issue GBX 0.25 Dividend

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON FPO remained flat at $GBX 31 ($0.38) on Friday. 83,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,286. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92. First Property Group has a 12 month low of GBX 28.44 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.45). The firm has a market cap of £34.37 million and a P/E ratio of -22.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.76.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.41) price target on shares of First Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

