First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Declares GBX 0.25 Dividend

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

First Property Group stock remained flat at $GBX 31 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Friday. 83,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,286. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.37 million and a PE ratio of -22.14. First Property Group has a 12-month low of GBX 28.44 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.45). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.76.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.41) price target on shares of First Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

