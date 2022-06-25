Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Stock Price Down 26.8%

Shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) traded down 26.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.
The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.17. The company has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64.
Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile (CVE:FCA)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.