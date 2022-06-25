Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Trading Up 6.3%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.13. Approximately 6,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 2,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Get Finning International alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.1819 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.81%.

About Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.