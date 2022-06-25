Financial Contrast: TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) vs. Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get TDCX alerts:

This table compares TDCX and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX N/A N/A N/A Agilysys 3.98% 24.52% 11.18%

This table compares TDCX and Agilysys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $410.74 million 3.34 $76.82 million N/A N/A Agilysys $162.64 million 6.60 $6.48 million $0.18 240.96

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Agilysys.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TDCX and Agilysys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agilysys 0 0 1 0 3.00

TDCX currently has a consensus target price of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 143.75%. Agilysys has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.82%. Given TDCX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than Agilysys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agilysys beats TDCX on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX (Get Rating)

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

About Agilysys (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadium, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.