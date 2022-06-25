Fei Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00130338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00072350 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

