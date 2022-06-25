FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07, RTT News reports. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY 2023 guidance to $22.50-$24.50 EPS.

FDX traded up $16.18 on Friday, hitting $243.24. 8,395,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.09. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FedEx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in FedEx by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.10.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

