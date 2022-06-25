FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Trading Down 14.8%

FD Technologies Plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Rating) was down 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 24.55 and last traded at 24.55. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at 28.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 29.47.

FD Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDRVF)

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

