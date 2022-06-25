FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Lowered to $338.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $362.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $468.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $396.67.

NYSE FDS opened at $392.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.82. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $326.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

