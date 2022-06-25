FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58, Fidelity Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.75-$13.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $392.52. The company had a trading volume of 581,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,940. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $326.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,518,000 after buying an additional 42,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 54.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,423,000 after buying an additional 41,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 85.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,765,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.67.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.