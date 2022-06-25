Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE EXPR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,756,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. Express has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 137.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Express will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Express by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Express by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Express by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Express by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 711,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

