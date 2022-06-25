Evertz Technologies Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th.

Shares of ET opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$12.25 and a one year high of C$16.54.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

