EverRise (RISE) Reaches Market Cap of $34.94 Million

EverRise (RISE) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. EverRise has a market cap of $34.94 million and approximately $60,872.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EverRise has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise Profile

EverRise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

