Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.93

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as low as $2.89. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETCMY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €11.70 ($12.32) to €12.20 ($12.84) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.21) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

