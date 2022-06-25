European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Purchases £2,007.36 in Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) insider Julia Bond bought 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £2,007.36 ($2,458.79).

Julia Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Julia Bond acquired 6,090 shares of European Assets Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £6,029.10 ($7,384.98).

Shares of LON EAT opened at GBX 95.60 ($1.17) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.01. The firm has a market cap of £344.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.22. European Assets Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 92.08 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 152 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

About European Assets Trust (Get Rating)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

