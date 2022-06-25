Equalizer (EQZ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $26,885.00

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $26,885.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Equalizer has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00129448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00073474 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

