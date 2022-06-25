Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$58.50 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.61.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.88 on Friday, reaching C$53.85. 3,931,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,003,037. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.71. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$46.88 and a 52 week high of C$59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1705995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

