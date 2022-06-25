Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Emerge Commerce Ltd. (OTC:EMCMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Emerge Commerce from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Emerge Commerce from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates online e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, BattlBox.com, CarnivoreClub.co, and WholesalePet.com. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

