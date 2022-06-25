Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Emerge Commerce Ltd. (OTC:EMCMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Emerge Commerce from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Emerge Commerce from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Emerge Commerce Company Profile (OTC:EMCMF)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.