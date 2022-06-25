Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

Citigroup upgraded shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elkem ASA from 41.00 to 44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:ELKEF opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Elkem ASA has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

About Elkem ASA (Get Rating)

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.