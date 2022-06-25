Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elkem ASA from 41.00 to 44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:ELKEF opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Elkem ASA has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

