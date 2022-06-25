Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,669 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.66 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.