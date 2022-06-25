Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,127 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

XBI opened at $77.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

